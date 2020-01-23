Brokers Offer Predictions for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HNNMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

