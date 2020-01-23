Brokers Set Expectations for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

ELMTY stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.04.

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

