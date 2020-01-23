Brokers Set Expectations for Straumann Holding AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $39.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2024 earnings at $44.14 EPS.

SAUHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of SAUHF opened at $1,007.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $975.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $877.11. Straumann has a 1-year low of $681.61 and a 1-year high of $1,032.81.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

