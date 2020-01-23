Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.72

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 12554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 85.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

