Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Critical Analysis

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.24% 9.93% 2.90% Brookfield Renewable Partners 9.26% 1.72% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.77 $1.12 billion $6.30 21.05 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.78 $62.00 million $0.13 356.15

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. DTE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DTE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 4 5 0 2.56 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 6 2 0 2.25

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $134.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $42.13, suggesting a potential downside of 9.02%. Given DTE Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

