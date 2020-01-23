Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $197,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 410,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,707 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,539 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.