Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8,350.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,350 ($109.84) and last traded at GBX 8,550 ($112.47), with a volume of 1126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,800 ($115.76).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,785.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,514.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $230.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.