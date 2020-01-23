Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.40 ($66.74).

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom stock opened at €55.15 ($64.13) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €50.89. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a fifty-two week high of €56.60 ($65.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.