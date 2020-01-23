Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 660.66% and a negative return on equity of 264.61%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

