Card Factory (LON:CARD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.15

Shares of Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.15 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 1423466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.30 ($1.27).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARD. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Card Factory to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

The stock has a market cap of $309.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.79.

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

