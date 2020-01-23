CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,705,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. Smith sold 117,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $4,679,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,068.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,132,903 shares of company stock valued at $42,595,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

