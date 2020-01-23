Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.46. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $179.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

