Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

