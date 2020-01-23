CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $42.71 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

