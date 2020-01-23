Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chemours were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 479.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

