Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.