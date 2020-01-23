Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 1,154,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,926,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

