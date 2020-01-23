CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 131,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,436,463 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CHURCHILL CAP C/SH

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

