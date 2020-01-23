Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Shares of CDTX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

