Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

