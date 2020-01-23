Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.