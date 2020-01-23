Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCU. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.