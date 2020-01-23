Comparing QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) & Carbon Natural Gas (NYSE:CRBO)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of QEP Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of QEP Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and QEP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.58 $8.40 million N/A N/A QEP Resources $1.93 billion 0.42 -$1.01 billion ($0.17) -20.24

Carbon Natural Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QEP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and QEP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 15.25% 24.08% 5.97% QEP Resources -47.59% 0.30% 0.14%

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QEP Resources has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Natural Gas and QEP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Resources 1 7 3 0 2.18

QEP Resources has a consensus price target of $7.41, suggesting a potential upside of 115.30%. Given QEP Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QEP Resources is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats QEP Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, midstream service providers, and utility companies. QEP Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

