Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a market cap of $234.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.06. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

