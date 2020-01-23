Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $427.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.41 million and the lowest is $408.96 million. Conn’s reported sales of $432.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.