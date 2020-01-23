Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €124.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €131.32 ($152.70).

CON stock opened at €110.42 ($128.40) on Tuesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €116.36 and its 200-day moving average is €118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion and a PE ratio of -102.81.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

