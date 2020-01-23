CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of CTK opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00 and a beta of 1.37. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.