Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic Sells 825,000 Shares

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic sold 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$45,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,085,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$939,686.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Gianni Kovacevic sold 725,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Monday, November 4th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Gianni Kovacevic acquired 100,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. Copperbank Resources Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

