Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.26 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTVA stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

