Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 122,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last 90 days.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

