CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.29

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.29 and last traded at $96.07, with a volume of 27980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $160,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,739,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,688,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,383 shares of company stock worth $1,586,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

