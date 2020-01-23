Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

