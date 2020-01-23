Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.15 ($64.13).

BOSS stock opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12-month high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

