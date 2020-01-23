Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 77,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. Crew Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

