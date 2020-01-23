Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crew Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

TSE CR opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.01.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,434.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.