CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 29.95%.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

