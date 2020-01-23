Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cypress Energy Partners by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CELP opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Cypress Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

