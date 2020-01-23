DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $375.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

AAPL stock opened at $317.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $319.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

