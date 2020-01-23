Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €140.00 ($162.79) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €141.43 ($164.45).

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €150.55 ($175.06) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

