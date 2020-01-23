Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $87,623,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,564,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $29,027,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,979.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $114,111.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,879 shares of company stock worth $6,373,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

