Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 85.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $385,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Diodes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,623,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,096,620.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,722. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

DIOD stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

