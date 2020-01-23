Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.17

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$5.17 ($3.67) and last traded at A$5.11 ($3.62), with a volume of 22468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.13 ($3.64).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

