Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €50.90 ($59.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $386.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.79 and its 200 day moving average is €50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €59.40 ($69.07).

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

