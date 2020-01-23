DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.57 ($40.20).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €32.53 ($37.82) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a fifty-two week high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.