Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.12.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

