e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (OTCMKTS:KLIC) Financial Survey

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $540.05 million 3.21 $11.65 million $0.46 59.11

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for e.Digital and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than e.Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 2.16% 3.72% 2.73%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats e.Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions. The APS segment manufactures and sells various tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications, including capillaries, which are expendable tools used in ball bonders; dicing blades that are expendable tools for semiconductor manufacturers to cut silicon wafers into individual semiconductor die or to cut packaged semiconductor units into individual units; and bonding wedges, which are expendable tools used in heavy wire wedge bonders. It also provides spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training, refurbishment, and equipment upgradation services. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

