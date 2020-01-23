Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,540 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 500.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 48.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

