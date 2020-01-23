Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly And Co to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.56 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $708,965 and sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

