ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NDRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ENDRA Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

