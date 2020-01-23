Envista (NVST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Envista to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Envista has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

